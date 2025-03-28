USIEF official highlights Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship opportunities

Visakhapatnam: The United States–India Educational Foundation (USIEF) is committed to fostering mutual understanding between India and the United States through educational exchanges and there is no age limit to apply for USIEF fellowships, said USIEF regional officer from Chennai Maya Sundara Rajan. Briefing about the USIEF programmes at a webinar organised by GITAM here on Thursday, Maya Sundara Rajan emphasised that the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru grants offer exceptional opportunities for Indian students and scholars. Also, Ph.D. candidates enrolled at Indian universities can conduct a part of their research in the US, benefiting from access to advanced resources and mentorship, she informed.

Further, Maya Sundara Rajan provided insights into various fellowships available through USIEF, including Fulbright-Nehru master’s fellowships, professional excellence fellowships and Hubert H. Humphrey fellowship programme. The USIEF regional officer informed that USIEF announces the fellowship application process every year in February, with deadlines ranging from mid-May to July.

She emphasised the importance of English language proficiency and noted that preference is given to candidates who have not had extensive recent US experience, along with a strong record of academic and professional achievements. Highlighting how the fellowship transformed her academic journey, GITAM Fulbright Fellowship awardee, Dr. B. Nalini, shared her experiences and encouraged students to apply for the Fulbright-Nehru fellowships describing them as a gateway to a remarkable career path.