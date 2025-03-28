Live
- Buttermilk kiosk inaugurated at Patamata
- KIMS Sikhara treats complex stroke case
- Kanda Pilakalu poetry collection released
- Crimes against women declined during BJP regime, says Majhi
- Three terrorists killed, three cops die in Kathua as anti-terror operation resumes on day 6
- Meeting held on Indo-Euro collaboration with HEIs in Telanganaa
- Speaker condemns unruly conduct of Oppn
- TGSPDCL engineer caught taking Rs 30,000 bribe
- HYDRA clears illegal barricades at Boyapalli Enclave
- Akbar urges govt to pass resolution against Wakf Bill
USIEF official highlights Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship opportunities
- The platform provides valuable insights for aspiring scholars and professionals
- Indian students can pursue master’s degrees at US institutions with funding support
Visakhapatnam: The United States–India Educational Foundation (USIEF) is committed to fostering mutual understanding between India and the United States through educational exchanges and there is no age limit to apply for USIEF fellowships, said USIEF regional officer from Chennai Maya Sundara Rajan. Briefing about the USIEF programmes at a webinar organised by GITAM here on Thursday, Maya Sundara Rajan emphasised that the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru grants offer exceptional opportunities for Indian students and scholars. Also, Ph.D. candidates enrolled at Indian universities can conduct a part of their research in the US, benefiting from access to advanced resources and mentorship, she informed.
Further, Maya Sundara Rajan provided insights into various fellowships available through USIEF, including Fulbright-Nehru master’s fellowships, professional excellence fellowships and Hubert H. Humphrey fellowship programme. The USIEF regional officer informed that USIEF announces the fellowship application process every year in February, with deadlines ranging from mid-May to July.
She emphasised the importance of English language proficiency and noted that preference is given to candidates who have not had extensive recent US experience, along with a strong record of academic and professional achievements. Highlighting how the fellowship transformed her academic journey, GITAM Fulbright Fellowship awardee, Dr. B. Nalini, shared her experiences and encouraged students to apply for the Fulbright-Nehru fellowships describing them as a gateway to a remarkable career path.