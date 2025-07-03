Utilise National Lok Adalat

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan has advised people, who are facing criminal cases of their failure in paying houses taxes, and built unauthorised structures by violating norms, can settle their cases at National Lok Adalat, to be organised at district court in Nellore on July 5.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the Commissioner disclosed criminal cases have been registered against 265 house owners, who failed to pay taxes for a long time.

He said the defaulters will get one to three years imprisonment as per law if they fail to settle the cases at National Lok Adalat.

He said the municipal administration has set up separate counter in the district court premises where house owners can pay tax with penalty and the cases registered against the defaulters will be withdrawn on the spot. He urged the defaulters to utilise this golden opportunity.