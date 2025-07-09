Utilising excess Godavari water beneficial for AP, TG: Naidu

Srisailam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states will benefit immensely if they properly utilise a few hundred TMCs of surplus Godavari River waters, which otherwise flows wastefully into the sea.

Speaking at a public meeting after ‘Jala Harathi’ to River Krishna at the Srisailam Reservoir and opening four radial gates to release water downstream, Naidu remarked that tapping excess Godavari waters for use would not harm anyone. "If Andhra Pradesh can use 200 TMCs of water and Telangana 100 to 200 TMCs, then both states will be prosperous."

"Here, I am using floodwaters - water going into the sea, water that nobody uses. Telangana is upstream, and if they use it, there is no loss for anyone. I am telling you, this is good for everyone," said Naidu.

According to the Chief Minister, nearly 2,000 TMCs of surplus water in River Godavari flows into the Bay of Bengal every year. “This water can be put to better use,” he said.

Naidu underscored the critical role of water in transforming Rayalaseema into a fertile and prosperous region. He pointed out that 120 TMCs of Godavari water was already being diverted to Krishna delta areas, facilitating the supply of additional water to Rayalaseema from Srisailam. Highlighting the need to interlink rivers, Naidu mentioned potential projects such as linking the Vamsadhara with the Godavari at Polavaram, and Polavaram with Banakacherla. The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the Polavaram project would be completed by 2027. He pledged to expedite the completion of all other pending irrigation projects.

Outlining a blueprint for Rayalaseema's development, Naidu stated that the region would be transformed into a horticulture and industrial hub. He explained about the government’s plans to strengthen irrigation networks, promote solar-powered farming through the PM-KUSUM scheme, and boost groundwater recharge efforts.

Reiterating his welfare promises, the Chief Minister said free bus travel for women would be introduced from August 15. “From that, women in Andhra Pradesh can travel free in APSRTC buses within the district,” he said. Financial assistance under the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme, which offers Rs 20,000 annually to farmers, would be deposited in July itself, he added.

Earlier in the day, Naidu visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Nandyal district and offered prayers.

Ministers Nimmala Rama Naidu, NMD Farooq and BC Janardhan Reddy, Nandyal MP Byreeddy Shabari, MLAs Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, Bhuma Akhila Priya, Collector Raja Kumari, and other officials were present on the occasion.