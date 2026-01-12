Vadde Obanna's birth anniv celebrated

Kurnool: On the occasion of Vadde Obanna's 218th birth anniversary at the Kurnool ZP Conference Hall, Chief Executive Officer G Nasara Reddy spoke about his life story and said that January 11 is the birth anniversary of Vadde Obanna, the hero who was the friend of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who challenged the British Empire for the first tie in Telugu, and who stood by his friend in life, struggle and death.

The state government has recognized him as a freedom fighter for the first time.

In this context, the history of interest Obanna is now attracting interest among everyone. Vadde Subbaiah and Subbamma, who belonged to the village of Nossam in the Sanjamala mandal of Nandyal, were born on January 11, 1807.