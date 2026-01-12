  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Vadde Obanna's birth anniv celebrated

  • Created On:  12 Jan 2026 2:00 PM IST
Vadde Obannas birth anniv celebrated
X

Kurnool: On the occasion of Vadde Obanna's 218th birth anniversary at the Kurnool ZP Conference Hall, Chief Executive Officer G Nasara Reddy spoke about his life story and said that January 11 is the birth anniversary of Vadde Obanna, the hero who was the friend of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who challenged the British Empire for the first tie in Telugu, and who stood by his friend in life, struggle and death.

The state government has recognized him as a freedom fighter for the first time.

In this context, the history of interest Obanna is now attracting interest among everyone. Vadde Subbaiah and Subbamma, who belonged to the village of Nossam in the Sanjamala mandal of Nandyal, were born on January 11, 1807.

Tags

Vadde Obanna Birth AnniversaryTelugu Freedom FightersUyyalawada Narasimha Reddy AllyKurnool HistoryAndhra Pradesh Freedom Struggle
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Study shows school programmes can cut junk food intake by 1,000 calories daily

Study shows school programmes can cut junk food intake by 1,000 calories daily

National News

More
Share it
X