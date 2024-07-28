Vaibhav Jewellers organises exhibition

Visakhapatnam : ‘Visesha,’ a fine jewellery boutique by Vaibhav Jewellers organised an exhibition of inspired, hand crafted and curated jewellery masterpieces for women in the city.

Attending as special guests Ganta Sarada, executive director of Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management Asha Jasti along with Sarojini, Surekha and Savithri, the exhibition got underway on Saturday. From contemporary designs of royal Nizams emerald collection to royal Victorian, vintage collection and antique masterpieces, the exhibition showcased an array of jewellery that suit diverse occasions. Inspired by marine flora, ‘Maheya’ exquisite jewellery collection was launched. The meticulously crafted coral collection of fine jewellery not only adds value to the design but also a rich cultural and astrological significance.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD of Vaibhav Jewellers Mallika Manoj Grandhi mentioned the response for the exhibition is quite encouraging as many visited and invested in the unique collection of jewellery. The collection of jewellery was made available, keeping in view of the upcoming festive and wedding season. It is on July 28th (Sunday) at Lords Hall, Welcom Hotel Devee Grand Bay between 10 am and 9 pm.

