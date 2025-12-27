Vajpayee remembered

Vijayawada: The 101st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was celebrated with great reverence at Veterinary Colony Park here on Friday.

State BJP Media in-charge Dr Kilaru Dileep organised the programme and paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister and recalled his immense contributions to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Dileep highlighted Vajpayee’s visionary leadership and historic achievements, including the Pokhran nuclear tests and India’s resolute response during Kargil War. He said Vajpayee ushered in telecom revolution, expanded national highways network through Golden Quadrilateral project, and improved rural connectivity under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. He also spoke about Vajpayee’s commitment to social welfare through initiatives such as Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan for education and Antyodaya Anna Yojana to protect the poorest families.

State BJP spokesperson Yamini Sadineni, the guest of honour, spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance (Suparipalana) and highlighted the significance of Veer Baal Diwas. She also recalled the great services Vajpayee rendered to the country.