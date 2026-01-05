Vajpayee’s statue unveiled

Guntur: BJP state president PVN Madhav described former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a towering personality and said that leaders across all political parties hold him in high regard. He unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lakshmipuram Junction here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that Vajpayee’s strategic leadership during the Kargil War was remarkable and played a crucial role in safeguarding the nation. He said that statues of Vajpayee have been installed in several places across the state as a mark of respect.

He announced that Lakshmipuram Circle will be renamed as Vajpayee Circle. He highlighted that Vajpayee was the visionary who ushered in the telecom revolution and governed the country for five years through political consensus and connectivity, leaving behind a spotless legacy. He added that the benefits of Vajpayee’s five-year rule are still being experienced by the nation today. Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra recalled the efforts made by Vajpayee for the development of the country and people will never forget him. Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi, AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation director Velagaleti Gangadhar, BJP district president Cherukuri Tirupathi Rao, BJP leaders Jupudi Ranjga Raju were among those who participated.