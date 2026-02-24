Valmiki statue unveiled at Peravali in Singanamala mandal

Peravali (Singanamala): Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana and former Zilla Parishad Chairperson of the undivided Anantapur district, Boya Girijamma, attended the statue installation ceremony of Maharshi Valmiki at Peravali village in Singanamala mandal on Monday.

The event was marked by traditional rituals, including homams, bhajans and cultural performances such as kolatam. The MP participated in the bhajan and kolatam programmes along with villagers, expressing happiness over the community’s enthusiasm and unity.

Addressing the gathering Lakshminarayana said that the development of the Valmiki community remains a priority and expressed hope that inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list would materialise once the required procedures are completed by the State and Central governments. He urged parents to ensure quality education for their children and encouraged the community to draw inspiration from the life and teachings of Maharshi Valmiki.

He also called upon villagers to uphold harmony, preserve cultural traditions and celebrate festivals collectively to strengthen social unity.

Several village elders and community leaders were present at the programme. Villagers conveyed their gratitude to the MP and the police department, including CI Kaulutlayya, SI Vijayabhaskar, SI Sagar of Garladinne, and other police personnel, for their support in organising the event smoothly.