Values in politics deteriorating, laments Konda Surekha

Vijayawada (NTR district): Former Minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha expressed concern over the deterioration of values in politics.

She was in Vijayawada on Monday to promote her film 'Konda' and paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at his statue at the police control room.

Addressing the media, Surekha said that she came to Vijayawada as part of the promotion of their film with the title 'Konda'. She said that she started the tour of Andhra Pradesh after paying tributes to Dr Rajasekhara Reddy. She said that she will be indebted to Dr Rajasekhara Reddy forever for giving her political life.

Surekha said that she would contest the next election for Warangal East on the Congress party ticket.

Referring to the film, she said that the movie depicts their love, life as Naxalites and political life. If the then Naxalites were alive today, the TRS leaders would never venture out, she pointed out.

She regretted that the TRS government has been taking back the land given to the poor by the Congress government.