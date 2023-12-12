Live
Just In
Vamsadhara project oustees demand addl package
Vamsadhara river water project affected people said that compensation which was assured by the YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy before elections was not yet paid to them.
The oustees took part in a discussion at Sastrulapeta in Hiramandal under the aegis of Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham (VKS). Speaking on the occasion, VKS district president S Prasad lamented that the YSRCP chief as leader of opposition assured additional package but after assuming power he did not fulfil his promise.
He appealed to all the project-affected people to reach Palasa on December 14 where Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to tour and register their protest.
He asked the oustees not to be pacified by empty assurances and demand clear additional package immediately. Project-affected people of different villages in various mandals attended and poured out their woes.