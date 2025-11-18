Vande Bharat makes history on loop line

Rajamahendravaram: In a landmark development for the West Godavari district, the Chennai–Narsapur Vande Bharat Express is set to begin operations on January 12, bringing the first-ever Vande Bharat service to the West Godavari district. This train will also become the first Vande Bharat Express in the country to be operated on a loop line, placing the Narsapur route in a unique position on the national railway map.

Union minister of state for steel and heavy industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma described this as a major milestone for the region. He explained that the long-pending proposal to extend the Chennai–Vijayawada Vande Bharat up to Narsapur has finally received approval.

Although officials initially wanted to launch services within a week of receiving the order, technical challenges and prior reservations caused unavoidable delays. The services will now begin on January 12, even as discussions continue with the railway minister and senior officials to explore the possibility of advancing the start date.

The West Godavari railway network is also receiving a substantial boost under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. While Rs 95.44 crore has already been sanctioned for upgrading Tadepalligudem, Bhimavaram, and Narsapur stations, an additional Rs 47.31 crore has now been approved following fresh proposals.

The minister confirmed that lift installation works at Bhimavaram Junction and Akiveedu station will be completed by the end of February. Proposals for lifts at Veeravasaram and Attili stations have also been submitted, with railway authorities responding positively. He stated that all sanctioned works have been directed to proceed at an accelerated pace.

Parallel to Vande Bharat launch, several other key services are being improved or introduced for the Narsapur region. The long-demanded Narsapur–Arunachalam Express will now be regularised.

The Visakhapatnam–Varanasi Express is also set for extension up to Narsapur, strengthening long-distance travel options for passengers. Plans are underway for a daytime express train from Narsapur to Visakhapatnam, a regular service from Narsapur to Bengaluru, and a halt for the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express at Tadepalligudem. Minister Varma expressed confidence that these services will soon become a reality, marking a significant transformation in the region’s connectivity.