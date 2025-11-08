Vande Mataram spirit will help us to build Viksit Bharat: Satya Kumar

Vijayawada: Markingthe 150th anniversary of National Song ‘Vande Mataram’, health minister and district in-charge minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav called upon every citizen to draw inspiration from the song and actively participate in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The commemorative event, jointly organised by the department of language and culture, the district administration and KBN College, was held at KBN College here. Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, Vijayawada West MLA Yalamanchili Sujana Chowdary, state Creative and Cultural Committee chairperson Tejaswi Podapati, AP Nataka Academy chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna and senior officials paid floral tributes to portraits of Bharat Mata and Vande Mataram author Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

Over 3,000 students rendered Vande Mataram in unison, followed by viewing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live address from New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Yadav said that Vande Mataram ignited the spirit of patriotism among millions during India’s freedom struggle, moving scholars and revolutionaries alike.

MLA Sujana Chowdary said Vande Mataram transcended caste and religion, uniting Indians from Kashmir to Kanyakumari during the freedom movement. Chairperson Tejaswi Podapati described the song as the “breath of India’s independence struggle,” announcing a year-long series of cultural programs under the Prime Minister’s guidance.

AP Nataka Academy chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna and Director of Language and Culture R. Mallikarjuna Rao emphasised that the spirit of Vande Mataram would continue to inspire the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat” and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s “Swarna Andhra” vision.