Vangaveeti Radha not seen on Ranga’s birth anniv ceremony

Radha's daughter Asha says that he conducting the Ranga Tarpanam program of his father in Kashi
Vijayawada: Today is the birth anniversary of Vangaveeti Ranga. On this occasion, his fans paid tribute to Ranga's statue on Bandaru Road in Vijayawada by garlanding it. Ranga's daughter Asha and Radha's wife Pushpavalli also participated in this event. Vangaveeti Radha did not attend the event.
His sister Asha explained why Radha did not attend the event. She said that Radha was conducting the Ranga Tarpanam program of his father in Kashi and could not attend it. She said that all Ranga's fans are her family members. She said that it is not appropriate to talk about politics today in the context of Ranga's death anniversary.
