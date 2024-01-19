Vanitha's seat shift creates concern over YSRCP cadre

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The orders given in the fourth list to transfer Home Minister Taneti Vanitha from Kovvur to Gopalapuram and MLA Talari Venkatarao from Gopalapuram to Kovvur have become a topic of discussion. The change of constituency seems to be a disadvantage for them both.

The YSRCP leadership is implementing its plan without any hesitation even in the case of the most loyal ministers. Home minister Taneti Vanitha, representing the Kovvur SC constituency in East Godavari district, has been appointed as in charge of the Gopalapuram SC constituency in the recent fourth list. Similarly, Gopalapuram sitting MLA Talari Venkatarao was shifted to Kovvur. Significantly, these two are neighboring constituencies. There has been a rumor for a long time that Taneti Vanita will be shifted to Gopalapuram. But Vanitha has denied that she will contest from Kovvur only and that the change of constituency is a false campaign.

Gopalapuram is nothing new to Vanita and it's her home place. She made her political debut in this constituency. In 1994 and 1999, her father Jonnakuti Babaji Rao won as Telugu Desam MLA from Gopalapuram. Vanitha entered politics as his successor. In 2009, she contested as TDP candidate from Gopalapuram and won. Thus Vanita has been associated with that constituency for above 20 years of her political life.

Despite this, the change of constituency is not favorable for her but it seems that the situation will become negative. In Gopalapuram, Talari Venkatarao is facing an opposite environment. He faced many criticisms in the matter of the Sathya Sai drinking water scheme and housing constructions and other issues. At one stage there was also an opinion that he would not get a seat this time. He was lucky because of the success of the Samajika Nyaya Bus Yatra and the lack of suitable candidates in the SC constituencies.

In Gopalapuram, all the political figures who were close to Taneti Vanitha's family are now in the Telugu Desam Party. The YSRCP has been damaged in the last five years even from the ground level. On the other hand, TDP leaders seem to be a formidable force as they have been constantly moving with the public for the last three years.

There are some opposite conditions for Taneti Vanitha in Kovvuru too. But compared to Gopalapuram they are quite small. Telugu Desam Party has strong leaders in the Kovvur seat. But there are many chances of allocating this seat to Jana Sena as part of the alliance. Observers believe that if that happens, it will be favorable for Taneti Vanita. Now she has no such chance due to the seat changes. People feel that if someone else is appointed as in charge other than the Home Minister, he must be a very strong person. But the YSRCP cadre is questioning how good it is to send a person who has failed in a neighboring constituency here.

Due to these changes, Vanita in Gopalapuram and Talari Venkatarao in Kovvur are also in dire straits, and the next month will be a tough test for their political acumen and efficiency.