X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vanta-Varpu protest by Ongole Dairy workers

Ongole Dairy workers and employees conducting Vanta- Varpu as part of protest in front of dairy in Ongole on Wednesday
x

Ongole Dairy workers and employees conducting Vanta- Varpu as part of protest in front of dairy in Ongole on Wednesday

Highlights

Relay hunger strike by the workers enters 8th day

Ongole: The representatives of the Ongole Dairy workers and employees, who are on relay hunger strike on the 8th day in front of the dairy in Ongole on Wednesday, conducted Vanta- Varpu as part of their protest the non-responsive government.

The dairy employees A Srinivasa Rao, Chunduri Subbarao, V Prasad, S Subbarao, S Swamidas and others sit in the relay hunger strike on Wednesday while the honorary president of the Jana Vignana Vedika AV Pullarao extended support to the dairy workers.

The Ongole Dairy workers and employees demanded the government should immediately pay the salaries, LIC, EPF, cooperative society instalment, PRC, DA dues for the last nine months, VRS 2020 benefits in full at the time of retirement, gratuity dues for the retired employees. They announced that they would continue the agitation until the government resolves all of their demands.

The workers and employees' leaders G Narayana Rao, Ch Rambabu, Katuri Srinu, E Venkata Rao, R Saibabu, M Srinivasa Rao, N Subbaiah and others also participated in the protest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X