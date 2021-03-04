Vanta-Varpu protest by Ongole Dairy workers

Ongole: The representatives of the Ongole Dairy workers and employees, who are on relay hunger strike on the 8th day in front of the dairy in Ongole on Wednesday, conducted Vanta- Varpu as part of their protest the non-responsive government.

The dairy employees A Srinivasa Rao, Chunduri Subbarao, V Prasad, S Subbarao, S Swamidas and others sit in the relay hunger strike on Wednesday while the honorary president of the Jana Vignana Vedika AV Pullarao extended support to the dairy workers.

The Ongole Dairy workers and employees demanded the government should immediately pay the salaries, LIC, EPF, cooperative society instalment, PRC, DA dues for the last nine months, VRS 2020 benefits in full at the time of retirement, gratuity dues for the retired employees. They announced that they would continue the agitation until the government resolves all of their demands.

The workers and employees' leaders G Narayana Rao, Ch Rambabu, Katuri Srinu, E Venkata Rao, R Saibabu, M Srinivasa Rao, N Subbaiah and others also participated in the protest.