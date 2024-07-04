Live
‘Varada Payasam’ performed for bounteous rains
Visakhapatnam : A special ritual ‘Varada Payasam’ was carried out at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam to appease the rain God for bounteous rains and abundant harvest on Wednesday.
The deities of Lord Vaikunta Narayanudu and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi were given a celestial bath as part of the ceremony held amid Vedic chants and special Homam. Vishwaksena puja, Punyahavachanam, Thirumanjanam, Panchamrutha Abhishekam and Kalasaraadhana performed as part of the ritual. The sweetened kheer was offered to Lord ‘Vaikunta Metta Vasudu’ and then made to spill down from the north direction of the hills wishing for bounteous rains.
Sthanacharyulu T P Raja Gopal, chief priest G Srinivasacharyulu and archaka K Sitaramacharyulu reiterate that when the region gets deprived of rains, such ritual would gain larger significance. “Apparently, every time we carry out the ritual, the rain God never disappoints us,” they mentioned.
Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy, EE D Srinivasa Raju, trust board members, temple employees were present.