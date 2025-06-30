‘Varada Payasam’for bounteous rains

Visakhapatnam: A special ritual ‘Varada Payasam’ carried out at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam to appease the rain God for bounteous rains and abundant harvest on Sunday.

The deities of Lord Vaikunta Narayana and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi were given a celestial bath as part of the ceremony held amid Vedic chants and special homam.

Vishwaksena puja, punyahavachanam, thirumanjanam, panchamrutha abhishekam, virataparvam, Varunamantra japam and kalasaraadhana performed as part of the special ritual. The sweetened kheer was offered to Lord ‘Vaikunta Metta Vasudu’ and then made to spill down from the north direction of the hills aspiring bounteous rains.

Sthanacharyulu TP Raja Gopal, chief priest G Srinivasacharyulu, archaka K Sitaramacharyulu reiterate that when the region gets deprived of rains, such ritual would gain larger significance.

“Apparently, every time we carry out the ritual, the rain God never disappoints us,” they mentioned. Executive Officer V Trinadha Rao, AEO Anand Kumar, Executive Engineer Ch Ramana, temple employees were present.