Varahi Yatra: Pawan Kalyan to hold Janavani today, will address media at 12 PM

On second day of his Varahi yatra, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan will hold Janavani programme at Kakinada around 12pm today. During this programme he will interact with local people to understand their problems and receive complains.

Later, the actor turned politician will meet with the women wing of the party and hold talk with them on the future course of action to be followed in the comming days ahead of the elections.

Pawan Kalyan will later hold a press meet at 12 PM and brief the media on his yatra and failures of the government.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Pawan Kalyan lashed out at YSRCP government in general and YS Jagan in particular and dared the latter to stop him from stepping into the assembly this time. He said that he is ready to accept the Chief Minister post if the people give mandate and predicted the early elections in the state.







