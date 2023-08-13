Varahi Yatra: Pawan to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka today

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan toured Visakhapatnam on the third day. He recently visited the family of Varalakshmi. He once again made sensational comments on the volunteer system making wild allegations terming them to Dandupalyam gang.



Meanwhile, AP IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has accused Pawan Kalyan of making false allegations against the government. In a media statement on Sunday, Minister Amarnath claimed that land encroachments had occurred in Visakhapatnam during the previous government's tenure.

The Minister expressed his anguish over Pawan Kalyan's silence on the occupation of GITAM College. He questioned why Pawan did not raise any concerns about the irregularities committed by the TDP party in the past.

Minister Amarnath also criticized Pawan Kalyan's objections to government structures, stating that Pawan should refrain from making baseless claims. He compared Pawan to the notorious Dandupalyam gang and suggested that Pawan should educate himself by reading books. The Minister further alleged that Pawan failed to notice the irregularities at GITAM College because of his association with Chandrababu Naidu.