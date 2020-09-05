Varikapudisela LIS to fulfil water needs of Palnadu region

Guntur: Residents of Veldurti, Bollapalli and Durgi mandals will get sufficient water for irrigation and drinking purposes, if Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme is completed. The Cabinet meeting held on Thursday allotted Rs 1273 crore for this LIS and given necessary permissions.



In a statement, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu thanked Chief Minister

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allocating the funds for this LIS. He further said that MLAs Bolla Brahmma Naidu, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy have been trying to solve problems for LIS.

He expressed confidence that this project would be completed soon. The LIS is dream of people of Palnadu region for the last 70 years.

Earlier governments neglected the LIS. Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to take up the scheme and sanctioned the scheme.