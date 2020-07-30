Varla Ramaiah satires on YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy after he recovers from Coronavirus

YSRCP MP Vijasai Reddy has been reportedly recovered from Coronavirus. He was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The Rajya Sabha member was admitted to Apollo hospital a week ago after testing positive for coronavirus. He was reportedly discharged by doctors after testing negative for coronavirus. He will go to the farm house for a few more days as part of his rest. However, Earlier he tweeted that he would be on quarantine ten days a week.

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah tweeted that Vijayasaireddy had recovered from the corona. 'Vijayasai Reddy garu, you escaped the death This is rebirth for you and now admit all your mistakes and become an approver in your cases in the CBI court, Ramaiah tweeted. "As a changed man, show a judicial solution to your cases that have turned the state economy upside down," he added.

విజయ్ సాయి రెడ్డి గారూ! కరోన బారిన పడి, మృత్యుముఖం దాక వెళ్లి, అదృష్టం, బయట పడ్డారు. ఇది మీకు పునర్జన్మ. ఇక మీ తప్పులన్ని ఒప్పుకోoడి.

