Vasantha Krishna Prasad and Keshineni Shivnath Conduct Election Campaign in Pondugula Village

In a bustling election campaign held in Pondugula village of Mylavaram Mandal, Telugu Desam Party candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad and YAMP candidate Keshineni Shivnath appealed to the villagers to vote for the bicycle symbol. Despite the scorching sun, Vasantha Krishna Prasad conducted the campaign by greeting people from the top of the campaign chariot for hours.

The NDA alliance candidates urged the villagers to strengthen the alliance by casting their votes in their favor. Hundreds of villagers joined the campaign, following the chariot without any count, showing their support for the candidates.



Leaders of Janasena, BJP, Telugu Desam Party, and party youth ranks also participated in the campaign, making it a large-scale event. Vasantha Krishna Prasad interacted with the children, taking pictures with them and developing a close bond with the villagers.



The election campaign in Pondugula village was a successful event, with the NDA alliance candidates receiving strong support from the locals.

