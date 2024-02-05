Vasantha to announce future course of action today

Vijayawada: Mylavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Vasantha Krishna Prasad on Sunday said he would convene a meeting with his supporters, YSRCP activists and fans on Monday and announce his future course of action.

Krishna Prasad on Sunday convened a meeting with the YSRCP leaders of Mylavaram Assembly constituency and mandal and discussed the party activities and their opinion on his future course of action. He is not happy with the party leadership due to the change of Mylavaram Assembly constituency in-charge. ZPTC member Sarnala Tirupati Yadav has been appointed as the in-charge of the Mylavaram constituency. In this backdrop, there are rumours that Vasanta Krishna Prasad will quit the YSRCP. Krishna Prasad is also not happy with the party activities particularly the interference of Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh in the party activities in Mylavaram constituency. Jogi Ramesh was elected from Pedana.

Speculations are very high that Krishna Prasad may quit the YSRCP as the party leadership has changed the in-charge.

The YSRCP seems to be giving priority to the Backward Classes in the ensuing Assembly elections. Mylavaram is the bastion for the Kamma voters and Kamma leaders. Krishna Prasad was elected in 2019 and hopeful of contesting the polls again. But the party leadership has changed the in-charge and opted for Yadava caste candidate. The TDP may field Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao from Mylavaram constituency in the ensuing elections.

The YSRCP leadership seems to be fielding candidates represenging different castes and communities in the Assembly constituencies in NTR district. Devineni Avinash, who belongs to Kamma caste is the in-charge of Vijayawada East constituency.

Central constituency in-charge Vellampalli Srinivas belongs to Arya Vysya caste. Shaik Asif, a Muslim candidate is the in-charge of the West constituency. Tiruvuru and Nandigama are SC reserved constituencies. Jaggaiahpet constituency is represented by Samineni Udaya Bhanu, who belongs to Kapu caste. So far, candidates belonging to Arya Vysya, Kamma, Muslim and Yadava castes are appointed as in-charges in four constituencies. The NTR district has seven Assembly constituencies.