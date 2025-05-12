  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vasanthotsavam commences

Vasanthotsavam commences
x
Highlights

The annual Vasanthotsavams commenced on a grand religious note at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanur on Sunday.

Tirupati: The annual Vasanthotsavams commenced on a grand religious note at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanur on Sunday.

Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed in the Friday Gardens to the processional deity of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm.

On the second day, Swarna Rathotsavam will be organised at 9.45 am.

Temple staff, devotees were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick