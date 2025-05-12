Live
Vasanthotsavam commences
Highlights
The annual Vasanthotsavams commenced on a grand religious note at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanur on Sunday.
Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed in the Friday Gardens to the processional deity of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm.
On the second day, Swarna Rathotsavam will be organised at 9.45 am.
Temple staff, devotees were present.
