Vasantotsavam Day-2: Lord shines on golden chariot

Tirumala: As part of the annual Vasantotsavam festivities, Sri Malayappa Swamy, the processional deity of Lord Venkateswara flanked by His two Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, took a celestial ride on golden chariot (Swarna Ratham) and blessed devotees who gathered all along four Mada streets encircling Tirumala shrine on Friday morning. Tirumala reverberated with chants of Govinda as thousands of devotees pulled the chariot with enthusiasm on the Mada streets.

As the TTD allowed the devotees participate in the golden chariot procession after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic, the joy of devotees found no bounds which was evident with the devotees loudly chanting Govindanamam continuously till the hour-long procession was ended.

TTD senior officials, including chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with his spouse, executive officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, additional EO A V Dharma Reddy and others took part in the golden chariot procession held on the second day of the ongoing Vasantotsavam in Tirumala

Later, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the utsava deities of Sri Malayappa with His Consorts in the finely decked Vasanta Mandapam where the deities were brought in procession from the temple. Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, additional EO Dharma Reddy and others were present. The three-day Vasantotsavam will come to an end on Saturday.