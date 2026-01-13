VB-G RAM G will transform rural economy

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma stated that the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission - Gramin (VB–G RAM G) Act will bring a radical change in the lives of the rural poor.

Speaking to the media at the BJP office in Bhimavaram, he condemned the misinformation spread by opposition parties regarding the law enacted on December 22, 2025.

The Minister explained that the mission modernises rural employment to achieve true Gram Swarajya. He highlighted that the government increased guaranteed work from 100 to 125 days and introduced a 60-day break during harvest seasons to support farmers and laborers alike. To ensure transparency, a geo-tracking system has been implemented to eliminate middlemen.

Minister Varma noted that the NDA government released Rs 8,53,810 crore for employment schemes over the past decade, which is four times higher than the previous regime. Beyond wage employment, the focus has shifted to creating 862 lakh permanent infrastructure assets.

Addressing regional connectivity, the Minister announced that tenders for the Akividu – Digumarru (NH 165) highway expansion will be called this February.

He credited the rapid completion of the survey and DPR within one year to proactive village meetings and farmer cooperation.