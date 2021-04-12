BJP promises comprehensive development of Tirupati

Tirupati: Attributing the credit of all development works in Tirupati Parliamentary constituency to Narendra Modi-led Central government, BJP – Jana Sena combine has promised for further comprehensive development of the city.

The leaders of both parties including Somu Veerraju, Nadendla Manohar, candidate fighting the by-poll K Ratna Prabha, former State party president Kanna Lakshminarayana, party leaders Vishnuvardhan Reddy, TG Venkatesh, GVL Narasimha Rao and Dr P Hariprasad have released the election manifesto here on Sunday.

The leaders said that they will make the holy Tirupati city as a world famous Hindu Dharmic place where other religious propaganda will be curtailed completely. They want to remove government control over the city and it should be brought under an empowered board consisting of Hindu members.

The BJP wants to provide the expertise in local handicrafts by including it in the curriculum for higher education students.

It also promised to establish a mega investment Textile Park in the constituency. It wants to ensure loan facility without any surety of up to Rs 1 crore to two SC/ST people and women by each government sector bank branch. Youth will be provided Mudra loans extensively to encourage self-employment.

The manifesto promised the establishment of critical care hospitals in Chittoor and Nellore districts. A new medical college with a hospital will be set up in the constituency by the Central government. More than 30 schools will be developed as model schools in the constituency under the new education policy.

Providing public amenities in pilgrim centres like Tirupati and Srikalahasti is another promise. For this public toilets construction and other amenities will be taken up.

Under the 'Jalame Jeevanam' scheme every house will be provided drinking water with the help of the Central government.

Every farmer will be given a kisan credit card and not less than Rs 2 lakh loan facility with low rate of interest.

By removing the silt in Pulicat more employment opportunities will be created. The leaders assured that the constituency will witness a model development in the next few years.