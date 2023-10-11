Vedagiri included in PRASHAD Scheme

Nellore: The Central government has listed Vaishnavite temple - Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple located in Devarapalem village of Nellore mandal, under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme.

According to official note released by Information & Public Relations (I&PR) department on Monday, the Central government has released the official orders announcing that Sri Vedagiri Temple has been included in the national mission on PRASHAD.

Under this initiative, this temple will get infrastructure facilities from Ministry of Tourism with Public – Private - Partnerships (PPP) mode. The Central government will provide 100 per cent funding in the interest of highlighting the religious tourism.

As per the guidelines, the State government should send proposals to the Centre over to requirements related to the temple development. After verifying the needs, the Ministry of Tourism will release funds. It may be recalled that following the advice of former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to the Ministry of Tourism over considering Vedagiri Narasimha Swamy temple under PRASHAD Scheme, recently Union Tourism Minister Gangapuram Kishan Reddy visited the temple and his recommendation for listing the temple under this scheme resulted Tourism Ministry issuing official orders on Tuesday.

Responding over this, Venkaiah Naidu thanked everyone for their initiative over responding to his appeal. He wished this temple should own more infrastructure facilities in the interest of attracting pilgrims from all over India witnessed as Kaliyuga Vaikuntam.

Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, noted Vaishnavite temple and popularly known as Narasimha Konda, is located on the banks of Penna River at Devarapalem village of Nellore mandal about 16 km from Nellore city.