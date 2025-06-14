Vega Jewellery showroom inaugurated in Eluru

Eluru: Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna along with actress Samyukta inaugurated the fifth showroom of Vega Jewellers in Eluru town on Friday. Balakrishna is the brand ambassador of Vega Jewellers.

Vega Jewellers Chairman Bandlamudi Rammohan, Managing Director Vanama Naveen Kumar, Directors Vanama Sudhakar and Chitluri Nageswara Rao were present. They said that after opening their showroom in Kakinada, they are happy to open a branch in Eluru.

On this occasion, they have introduced many special offers like free gold coin on every purchase of Rs 1 lakh. They also said that a lucky draw will be held on the occasion of inauguration of Eluru showroom and five lucky draw winners will be given diamond necklaces worth Rs 2 lakh each. All these offers are applicable only in Eluru showroom and till 30 June 2025.