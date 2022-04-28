Velagapudi: RK Roja vows to be special ambassador to promote tourism

Velagapudi: Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth Services RK Roja said that she would act as a special ambassador to promote tourist centres in the State across the country and abroad.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials of Tourism department here on Wednesday, Roja instructed the officials to prepare action plans so that she could undertake their implementation. "I would travel extensively throughout the State to promote tourism," she stated.

Roja asked the officials to expedite completion of tourism projects undertaken across the State and prepare more tourism projects. 'She would strive to bring in more funds for promoting tourism. The officials should focus on providing more facilities, including transport, to both the domestic and international tourists to attract them to the State.'

Responding to the pleas of chairpersons of Sahitya Akademi, Music and Dance Academy, Nataka Akademi, Visual Arts academy, Folk Arts Academy, History Academy and Science Technology Academy, Roja said that she will strive to provide facilities to the all academies. She appealed them to focus on taking the government programmes to the notice of people to bring awareness among them.

The Minister suggested to the officials to make the chairperson of Science and Technology Academy a part of the Birla Planetarium which would be set up in Vijayawada soon.

She instructed the officials of the Culture department to provide identity cards to all the artistes.

When Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy pointed out that the State lost the infrastructure facilities to promote sports due to the bifurcation, Minister Roja said that sports stadiums should be developed with the public-private partnership. SAAP Managing Director Prabhakar Reddy was instructed to start sports clubs in all the educational institutions across the state.

Tourism Development Corporation chairman Aremanda Varaprasad Reddy, AP State Sanskrutika Samiti chairperson Vangapandu Usha, special chief secretary Rajat Bhargava and chairpersons of various academies participated.