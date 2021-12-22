Vellampalli Srinivas responds to controversy at Ramatheertham temple, clarifies protocol is followed

Andhra Pradesh Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has responded to the controversy that erupted while laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Ramatheertham temple at Nellimarla Mandal of Vizianagaram district on Wednesday and alleged that former Union Minister and TDP senior leader Ashok Gajapati Raju had created ruckus at the event. He said that the names were written on the plaque according to the protocol and explained that all the courtesies due to the temple trustee were given.



He said an investigation was underway into the incident in which the idol of Lord Rama was destroyed. "Under any circumstances, the construction of the temple be completed for Sri Ramanavami," Vellampalli said. He said that the government is spending Rs. 4 crore for the development of Ramateertham temples.

On the other hand, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana spoke to the media and was incensed that it is not right for a man like Ashok Gajapati Raju to behave like this. He alleged Ashok l Raju for not writing a single letter to the government for the development of the temple. Botsa Satyanarayana alleged Ashok of ill-treating the priests who went to hand over the invitation to the latter.