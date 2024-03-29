Live
Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy offers prayers at Dargah in Nellore
TDP Janasena BJP Nellore MP candidate Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Atmakuru Constituency MLA candidate Mr. Anam Ramanaraya Reddy were welcomed as they visited the ASPet Dargah to offer special prayers. The leaders and workers who accompanied them also received a warm welcome as they arrived for a public meeting in the area.
Upon reaching the Dargah, the candidates and their entourage participated in special prayers and received blessings from the religious leaders present at the shrine. The visit to the Dargah was seen as a gesture of respect and a way to seek divine intervention for their electoral campaigns.
The leaders expressed their gratitude for the warm reception at the Dargah and promised to work diligently for the betterment of the people in their respective constituencies. The visit to the Dargah was a significant moment in their campaign trail, highlighting the importance of spiritual guidance and blessings in their political journey.