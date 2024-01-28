Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy Likely to be YSRCP Nellore City candidate

Nellore: In an interesting twist, YSRCP high command is like to field Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, wife of party Rajya Sabha Member from Nellore Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy from Nellore City Assembly constituency in 2024 elections.

According to the highly placed sources, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy finalised the candidature of Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy for Nellore City constituency replacing former minister and present MLA Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yadav for different reasons.

It may be recalled that YSRCP proposed to field Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy in Nellore Lok Sabha constituency as its nominee in 2024 elections. It is said that in order to overcome differences being Nellore City MLA Anil Kumar Yadav and some important leaders in the party, the party has decided to change the nominee. After analysing the situation, the Chief Minister decided to shift Anil Kumar Yadav to Narsaraopet Lok Sabha seat and put up Prasanthi Reddy in his place in Nellore City seat.