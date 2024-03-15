Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy receives greetings from fans over getting Kovvuru ticket

Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, the Telugu Desam Party candidate for Kovuru Assembly Constituency, received a warm congratulations from party leaders, activists, and fans at her residence in Nellore.

The crowded gathering included supporters from all over the constituency, who presented the couple with shawls and flower bouquets in recognition of their candidacy. Both Ms. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy and her husband, Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who is running for Nellore Lok Sabha, expressed confidence in their victory in the upcoming elections. They pledged to work hard to secure a substantial majority in the polls.