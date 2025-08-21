Vemu Engineering College hosts BTech orientation prog

Chittoor: Vemu Engineering College, near P Kotta, organised an orientation programme for first-year BTech students on Wednesday. The event was graced by chief guests Arani Srinivasulu, MLA of Tirupati Constituency, and Manikanta Chandolu, SP of Chittoor. Principal Dr Naveen Kilari emphasized the importance of strong programming skills, stating that engineering does not automatically guarantee a software job. Chairman Dr K Chandrasekhar Naidu highlighted discipline and respect for parents as keys to success.

SP Manikanta Chandolu described the orientation as a significant transition in students’ lives and warned about the negative impact of social media and excessive mobile usage. MLA Arani Srinivasulu praised the college’s vision and urged students to utilize the next four years to shape their future. The event was attended by HoD Dr Y Sashikala, Vice-Principals Dr DV Sai Sirisha (Admin) and Dr D Chandrasekhar (Academics), along with deans, faculty, and students.