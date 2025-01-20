Live
Veterinary health camps from Jan 20 to 31
Health camps will be held for 11 days from January 20 to 31 across the district for animals, said joint director (JD) for animal husbandry, K Rajagopala Rao.
In a press release, the JD explained that the health camps were meant for domestic animals and its grazers and farmers need to utilise the opportunity.
The main aim in organising the camps is to identify diseases among animals and to provide treatment and to improve their productivity.
The health camps will be organised at all animal health clinics across the district and farmers need to carry their animals and secure advice from the veterinary doctors, the JD suggested.
These camps will be helpful to identify diseases among animals and ensure their early cure, the JD added.