Veterinary students seek Chancellor’s intervention in securing stipend hike

Tirupati: The protest by students of SV Veterinary University, now in its 38th day, has taken a new turn as they seek a direct meeting with the University Chancellor and Governor, Justice Abdul Nazeer.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, they have requested his time and guidance on their long-standing demand for an increase in internship stipends, which have remained stagnant at Rs 7,000 for the past 13 years despite rising living costs.

Determined to make their voices heard, the students plan to meet the Governor on March 15 to present their case. They argue that their stipends should be on par with those in the medical profession, emphasising their crucial role in public health, food safety, and animal welfare. They lament that their meagre stipend is insufficient to cover even basic expenses, leaving their future uncertain despite dedicating their careers to national welfare.

As part of their protest, students knelt before the administrative building, pleading with Vice-Chancellor Dr JV Ramana to intervene. However, he dismissed any possibility of negotiation and retreated to his chambers. Later, he assured students that he would discuss the matter with the Minister for Animal Husbandry but refused to take student representatives along.

On Tuesday, parents of the protesting students joined them in confronting the Vice-Chancellor, though they received no concrete assurances. Last week, university authorities attempted to pressure students into calling off the strike by shutting down the hostel mess. In response, the students blocked the university’s main gates for an entire day, reopening them only after securing a commitment from the Vice Chancellor to restore mess services.

Leaving no avenue unexplored, the students have also turned to divine intervention. In a show of desperation, they broke coconuts and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Alipiri Padala Mandapam. They also held special prayers in a church, hoping for a breakthrough, as the government remains unyielding to their demands.