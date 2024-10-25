Vexed farmers suggest 5-year plan to complete all irrigation projects in State

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The governments in the State for the past 15 years had neglected irrigation projects in Anantapur district by allocating a meagre amount in the budget for the pending projects.

Of all the three governments that ruled the State since 2009, the YSRCP has the dubious distinction of making no worthwhile allocations for irrigation projects. Congress government in 2009 failed and the TDP government during 2014-19 fared better, but it did not take up completion of irrigation projects on a mission mode.

Farmers and other sections of people were annoyed at the poor allotments and question how crops can survive without adequate water. The recent breach in the link canal that connects Tungabhadra High Level Main Canal (HLC) to reservoirs in the State is causing concerns.

The breach occurred near Kanekallu village, where the concrete meets earthbund. Despite the relatively low water flow of 650 cusecs in the canal, this section of the canal was unable to handle the pressure, resulting in the breach. There are similar breaches within 30 km stretch. This is not the first time such an incident happened. Last year, there was a breach at the same location, which led to flooding and damage to crops.

In response to that breach, an emergency measure was taken to address the issue. A contract worth Rs 20 lakh was awarded to a contractor to fix the breach. However, the work was only partially completed as it required approval from the government.

It is reported that the same contractor, who previously worked on it, will need to complete the task. The breach’s recurrence highlights the importance of proper maintenance and construction to ensure the integrity of water distribution infrastructure and to prevent damage to

surrounding areas,

including crops.

Lack of funding raises questions about the survival of crops without adequate water. Major projects like Galeru Nagari and Handri Neeva have been either halted or shelved. The area of land irrigated by these projects has decreased significantly over the past 25 years. Additionally, there is a growing concern about the rapid increase in groundwater use for agriculture.

Some significant projects like Bhairavanitippa and Peruru Reservoir, initiated by TDP government have bounced back to the same government with the intermediate YSRCP government utterly neglecting all irrigation projects in the district and State as well.

The district administration is struggling to provide drinking water, let alone water for crops during Kharif season. Both Tungabhadra HLC and Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) network, which bring water to the district, seem to face challenges, which include siltation and uncertainty in water distribution. Cultivation of millets like Korralu or Foxtail or Jowar could save water while providing farmers with a guaranteed remunerative price.

The government should give paramount importance to complete the neglected irrigation projects, uneven water distribution and agricultural challenges in Anantapur district.

Farmers are of the opinion that the government needs to formulate 5-year plan for the completion of irrigation projects in a phased manner in all districts. HLC modernisation and HNSS projects are crucial for the district awaiting budgetary allocations.