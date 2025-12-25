VHP, Bajrang Dal take out rally

Vijayawada: Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organised a rally in Vijayawada on Wednesday to condemn alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The rally began at Ramalingeswara Nagar, passed through Balaji Nagar, Ranigarithota, and the service road, and concluded near Satyamgari Hotel, where protesters burned an effigy to express their outrage.

The demonstration was held in protest against the brutal killing of a Hindu youth, Deepu Chandradas, who was reportedly assaulted, trampled to death, and set ablaze in public following false accusations.

Addressing the gathering, VHP leaders alleged that Hindu minorities in Bangladesh are facing increasing violence from extremist elements.

They demanded that the Government of India take immediate and strong diplomatic action to hold those responsible accountable and ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Raising slogans, the protesters called on the international community to take notice of the situation and advocate for justice. Bajrang Dal activists expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and urged swift justice.

The rally concluded peacefully under police supervision.