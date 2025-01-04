  • Menu
VHP demands autonomy for temples

VHP demands autonomy for temples
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded autonomy for temples, urging that they be freed from government control.

Rajamahendravaram: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded autonomy for temples, urging that they be freed from government control. To emphasise this demand, VHP will be organising a public meeting Haindava Shankharavam on Sunday at Laila Green Meadows near Gannavaram Airport (Vijayawada). Addressing the media at VHP office in Jampeta on Friday, VHP Andhra Pradesh Vice-President and Legal Cell member Shyam Prasad Mukherjee urged the public to ensure the success of the event.

He stated that at least five to six individuals from every village are willing to participate in the meeting. He highlighted that despite amendments to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act -1956 in 1961, and 1987, justice has not been served. He urged for a legal resolution to allow Hindus to manage their temples independently, free from government intervention.

He emphasised the need for temples to be entrusted to an autonomous and robust spiritual system and announced the launch of a national movement to achieve this goal.

Bhupalapatnam Swamiji Atmananda, VHP Division Head Satyanarayana, VHP City President Y Surya Satyanarayana and Secretary Jayashankar participated in the meeting.

