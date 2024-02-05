  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vidudala Rajini seems to be facing tough situation in Guntur West

Vidudala Rajini
x

Vidudala Rajini 

Highlights

Chilakaluri MLA Vidudala Rajini who was announced as Guntur West Constituency in-charge seems to have been facing the tough situation in the constituency as there is differences among the YSRCP cadre.

Chilakaluri MLA Vidudala Rajini who was announced as Guntur West Constituency in-charge seems to have been facing the tough situation in the constituency as there is differences among the YSRCP cadre.

It is speculated that she is facing challenges and the local YCP ranks may not be cooperating with her. Despite this, some of her supporters believe that she will continue to strive for a ticket from Chilakaluripet constituency. However, it is unclear how Rajini will proceed in the future.

Rajini contested from Chilakaluripet for the first time and won against sitting minister Prathipati Pullarao. She also got the post of minister in expansion and now she was shifted to Guntur West.

There are speculations that Rajini would put a request to Jagan seeking ticket from Chilakaluripet.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X