Vidudala Rajini seems to be facing tough situation in Guntur West

Chilakaluri MLA Vidudala Rajini who was announced as Guntur West Constituency in-charge seems to have been facing the tough situation in the constituency as there is differences among the YSRCP cadre.
Chilakaluri MLA Vidudala Rajini who was announced as Guntur West Constituency in-charge seems to have been facing the tough situation in the constituency as there is differences among the YSRCP cadre.
It is speculated that she is facing challenges and the local YCP ranks may not be cooperating with her. Despite this, some of her supporters believe that she will continue to strive for a ticket from Chilakaluripet constituency. However, it is unclear how Rajini will proceed in the future.
Rajini contested from Chilakaluripet for the first time and won against sitting minister Prathipati Pullarao. She also got the post of minister in expansion and now she was shifted to Guntur West.
There are speculations that Rajini would put a request to Jagan seeking ticket from Chilakaluripet.