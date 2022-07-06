Vidya Kanuka benefits 1.7 Lakh students

Vizianagaram: District Collector A Surya Kumari launched the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka in Badangi ZP high school and distributed the kits to 1,70,232 students worth Rs 33.43 crores here on Tuesday.

She advised the students to avail the facilities and welfare schemes implemented by the government. She also advised study well, transform their lives. Later, she advised the parents to send their children to schools instead of workplaces.

The government has a proposal to introduce English medium in intermediate education also. B Chandrasekhar, MP of Vizianagaram said that each student would get 8 articles including shoes, books, bag, socks, notebooks worth of Rs 1,964 and the class 8 students would get tabs soon to listen online classes too. MLA SV Ch Appalanaidu, DEO Dt K Jayasri and others were also present.