Vidyasagar elected as national vice-president of AISGEF

Vijayawada: Alaparthi Vidyasagar, president of the Andhra Pradesh NGGO Association, has been unanimously elected as the National Vice-President of the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) during the ongoing national executive meeting being held in New Delhi from August 16 to 18.

The AISGEF National Executive Committee meeting is being held in Faridabad, New Delhi with leaders representing employee associations from 29 States across the country.

During the session, AISGEF National General Secretary Sukumar proposed the name of Alaparthi Vidyasagar for the post of National Vice-President. He received unanimous support from the National Executive Members and State Representatives. The election was declared unanimous. Additionally, D.V. Ramana the State General Secretary, of AP has been elected as a National Executive Member. Speaking on the occasion, Alaparthi Vidyasagar said new position is very responsible and he would actively participate in national-level movements. He mentioned the importance of campaign against CPS (Contributory Pension Scheme), regularization of contract employees and the issues related to labor codes. He said such efforts must be intensified at the national level.

He extended his gratitude to Chairman Subhash Lamba and the General Secretary Sukumar and the national Executive Committee members for conducting the elections and for their support.

Following the announcement of his election, Vidyasagar was congratulated and felicitated by D V Ramana (State General Secretary, NGGO Association), Rajyalakshmi (Convener, All India Women’s Sub-Committee), NGGO leaders Ravishankar, Kishore and former leader Mohammed Iqbal.