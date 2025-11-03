Vigilance a shared responsibility: ONGC

Kakinada: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Kakinada hosted a large-scale Walkathon on Sunday as a flagship event for Vigilance Awareness Week 2025. The initiative was held to widely promote the core message: “Vigilance—our shared responsibility.” The Walkathon commenced at Rayudupalem and concluded at Nagamalli Thota Junction, drawing enthusiastic participation from a diverse group. Attendees included ONGC employees and their children, alongside students from ASD Government College and PR Govt Junior College. The collective effort aimed to significantly raise public awareness regarding the vital importance of transparency, integrity, and ethical conduct in all spheres of life. The event was officially flagged off by Prabal Sengupta, Asset Manager, ONGC Kakinada, in the presence of K Somasekhar, In-charge Vigilance, and other senior officers.

In his address to the participants, Sengupta underscored the philosophy behind the week’s theme. He emphasised that vigilance is “not merely a departmental function but a shared responsibility of every citizen,” and is crucial for building a corruption-free and transparent society. The day concluded with ONGC publicly reaffirming its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and ethical governance across all its operations.