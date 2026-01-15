Viral WhatsApp Message Sparks FIRs in Mangaluru, Police Caution Against Rumour-Mongering

Mangaluru: A viral WhatsApp message claiming that Mangaluru could soon turn into “Mini Bangladesh” has landed two people in legal trouble, with city police registering FIRs for spreading content deemed inflammatory and potentially dangerous.

The message, widely circulated across WhatsApp groups, urged Hindus to “wake up” and pointed to shops operating behind the Rao and Rao Circle autorickshaw stand, where a board titled “Bengali Canteen” is displayed. It alleged that unauthorised businesses were flourishing in the area and made insinuations about illegal activities, while accusing the police of turning a blind eye.

City Police Commissioner, addressing concerns arising from the post, said such messages could easily escalate into mob violence. He cited a recent attack on an Indian migrant worker in Mangaluru that was triggered by similar misinformation.

Police investigations, he said, revealed that the family targeted in the message had legally purchased property as early as 2014. “Names or language cannot be the basis for branding someone an illegal immigrant,” the Commissioner stressed.

He appealed to the public to follow lawful channels if they have information about illegal immigration. Tips can be shared with local police stations, ACPs or the Commissioner’s office, following which authorities would conduct verification and take action, including deportation, strictly as per law.

The police made it clear that circulating messages labelling Indian citizens as Bangladeshis based on suspicion, or encouraging attacks, would attract stringent legal action. Two FIRs have already been registered and the accused are likely to be arrested shortly.

Reiterating the rule of law, the Commissioner said illegal stay would not be tolerated, but vigilantism would be dealt with firmly. “Assaulting anyone is a crime, irrespective of whether the person is an illegal resident or not,” he said.