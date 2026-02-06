Vignan’s Mahotsav 2K26 inaugurated

Renowned playback singer and composer Dr Komanduri Ramachari stressed the need to identify and encourage artistic talent, stating that science, fine arts, and sports together shape a well-rounded individual.

He addressed the meeting held on the occasion of inauguration of national level Vignan’s Mahotsav 2K26 at Vignan’s University, at Vadlamudi on Thursday with the participation of students from various states.

Vignan Education Institutions chairman, Dr Lavu Rathaiah highlighted the importance of learning from failure and nurturing leadership qualities among students. The university CEO Dr Meghana Koorapati remarked that participation itself is the real victory and noted that more than 80 sports, technical, and cultural events are being organised.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof KV Krishna Kishore advised students to embrace lifelong learning and balance academics with physical fitness and cultural activities.