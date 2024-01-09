VIIT bags top prize in poster presentation

Live
Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous) (VIIT) campus bagged the first prize in poster presentation at Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) regional meet organised by the Ministry of Education (MoE).
Visakhapatnam: Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous) (VIIT) campus bagged the first prize in poster presentation at Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) regional meet organised by the Ministry of Education (MoE).
The main objective of the IICs is to show how MoE and All India Council for Technical Education support innovation and development in educational institutions.
IIC zonal in-charge Seema Chillar presented the award to professor Archana of the institution.Principal J Sudhakar and Rector V Madhusudan Rao congratulated the participants who attended the IIC regional meet. Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology professor Archana receiving an award recently in Vijayawada.
