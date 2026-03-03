Vijayanand takes charge as CM’s ex-officio special CS

Vijayawada: K Vijayan and took charge as the Chief Minister’s ex-officio special chief secretary on Monday at the Secretariat.

Vijayanand retired as chief secretary on February 28. Following his retirement, the state government appointed him as the Chief Minister’s ex-officio special chief secretary. He took charge at the First Block of the Secretariat.

The assumption of office was preceded by special puja rituals and blessings from priests of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam in Vijayawada and Vedic scholars from TTD.

On the occasion, several senior officials, Secretariat department heads and representatives of employees’ associations extended their greetings and presented bouquets to Vijayanand.