Vijayasai counters Jagan’s ‘temptation’ jibe

Vijayawada:Former MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday said that he never succumbed to any temptation even in his personal life.

Vijayasai, who resigned from YSRCP in January, responded to the remarks made by YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In his first reaction to his close aide’s resignation, Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked on Thursday that “character is important in politics and that one should not succumb to pressure or temptations”.

“Even in my personal life, I have never succumbed to any temptation because I am a person of values, integrity, and character,” Vijayasai Reddy said in a post on social media.

He also reacted to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comment that one should not be afraid of problems. Vijayasai Reddy stated that fear is not in his DNA, and that’s why he gave up the Rajya Sabha seat, party positions, and politics.

The chartered accountant-turned-politician was the YSRCP general secretary.

In a surprising move, he announced his retirement from politics on January 24. The next day he submitted his resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha. The former financial advisor to the YSR family stated that his decision was entirely personal.

“My resignation is not to attain any post/position, benefit, or monetary gain. This decision is entirely personal. There is no pressure, coercion or undue influence on me. I will forever be indebted to the YS family, who has supported me for four decades and across three generations,” Vijayasai Reddy said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was abroad when Vijayasai Reddy announced his resignation. After Jagan’s return last week, Vijayasai Reddy resigned from the primary membership of the party.

While addressing a news conference on Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy responded to a query about his close aide’s resignation.

The former chief minister stated that character is important in politics and that one should not succumb to pressure or temptations.

“Problems do not last forever. The maximum period of difficulty would be five years. If you can hold on, your time will come, and you must always have patience. One should have the character and credibility within ourselves to stand up... Whether it is Sai Reddy or the three others who have left,” he said.

Three Rajya Sabha members of YSRCP resigned after the party’s defeat in Assembly elections last year.















