Vijayasai denies liquor scam link after ED grilling

Vijayawada: Former YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday rejected any link to the alleged liquor scam after questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, asserting that neither he nor former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had any role in the matter.

Speaking to the media, Vijayasai Reddy said he informed ED officials that those actually involved should disclose the facts, adding that only Raj Kasi Reddy had knowledge of liquor-related dealings. He said the agency recorded his statement and may summon him again.

Vijayasai Reddy also spoke at length about his exit from the YSRCP, stating that there was no second-rung leadership in the party and that Jagan Mohan Reddy handled all decisions. He said he quit after facing repeated humiliation and rejected allegations of amassing wealth, offering to disclose details of all his assets. He denied ownership of businesses linked to Aurobindo companies and invited further investigation. Reddy dismissed speculation about political retirement, saying he would re-enter active politics after June 25 while keeping his plans undisclosed.